Kubbra Sait Shares 'Sacred Games' Artwork On Show's Second Anniversary

Actor Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her appearance in the show Sacred Games where she played the role of Kuckoo, a transexual cabaret dancer who falls in love with Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sacred Games debuted back in 2018 and it has been two years since the series' original release. Though the second season of the series failed to impress the majority of the audience, the first season is still beloved by many. In order to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Sacred Games' series debut, Kubbra Sait posted a series of artworks of her character Cuckoo and Gaitonde. Check it out below.

Kubbra Sait's Instagram post on Sacred Games

Kubbra took to her Instagram and posted a series of artworks based on Sacred Games. The three photos of cartoon illustrations of Kuckoo and Gaitonde are surely interesting as they give the characters an unforeseen twist. In her caption, the actor wrote -

know I’ve posted many many things today.

Promise this is last one for this day.

But?

How could I not celebrate the day I was born into this world as an actor?

Cuckoo Ka Jadoo ft. Gaitonde I mark the 2 year journey of this wonderful ballad.

Check out the post -

In one of the artworks shared by Kubbra, Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been portrayed as the Joker, an iconic comic book villain from the DC canon. Whereas, Kubbra's Cuckoo was seen in the form of a clown card present in the deck, being withheld by Gaitonde. Whereas in another artwork, Gaitonde and Cuckoo can be seen hugging each other.

Recently, Kubbra had attended a workshop recently discussing mental health and suicide prevention. The actor had appeared in a scheduled three-hour workshop which extended for six hours. The actor shared her teachings on her Instagram sharing that it is important to learn to be a person who can be trusted to be there for anyone who is feeling suicidal or depressed. According to the actor, the sentiment of helping others in noble but one should learn to help themselves first.

