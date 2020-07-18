Richa Chadha Posts 'Fukrey Reunion With Choochesh & Bholi', Kubbra Sait Reacts

Richa Chadha has been sharing videos and pictures from her quarantine life. Her recent video with Fukrey co-star, Varun Sharma has been getting a lot of attention from her fans. The post was uploaded just hours ago and it already has managed to get in more than 63 thousand views. Read more to know about Richa Chadha's Instagram post.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares Fond Memories Of Sushant, Says, 'He Used To Pick Me Up On His Bike'

Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares Hard-hitting Blog Post On Sushant's Death, Slams Trolls & Media

Richa Chadha's Instagram post

Richa Chadha recently took to her Instagram account to share a small video with her Fukrey co-star, Varun Sharma. She captioned her video with, “In #FilmyFriday, #Fukra Choochesh and Bholi, currently out on bail. Enjoy”. A number of users have been reacting to Richa’s Instagram post and are spamming the comments section with sweet messages.

Not only the fans but also Kubbra Sait has responded to the post and wrote, "Why does this make my sides split". Varun and Richa have been good friends since they started their famous Fukrey franchise. The two have played major characters in both the instalments of Fukrey franchise.

Also Read | Richa Chadha On Bollywood's Hypocrisy & Nepotism: 'It Makes Me Laugh Out Loud'

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

More about the Fukrey franchise

The makers of Fukrey have been planning to give the franchise another film. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film’s director also spoke about the production of Fukrey 3 to a media portal. He revealed that they had started working on it before the lockdown was imposed and are currently communicating via phone.

The director said that they have got a story in place and the writing is almost 80 per cent complete. The team is working on the screenplay and are going to be completed as soon as things start to normalise. The said that they need to understand the ground reality before going on floors. Initially, the production was scheduled to begin by October-November but nothing is certain now.

Fukrey is a popular 2013 Bollywood comedy film which was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Initially, the movie has a poor opening but soon it went on to become a hit. Some critics also gave this film the tag of a sleeper hit. After years of airing the film has become of the cult classics of the Indian cinema. The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and starred actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. It was released on June 14, 2013, and it managed to collect â‚¹36.5 crores through box office collections.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Bats For Gender Parity In Film Industry; Holds 'equality Is Non-negotiable'

Also Read | Richa Chadha Says ‘An Actor Had A Press Release Ready Even Before Irrfan Khan Died’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.