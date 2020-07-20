Fan Says Taapsee Pannu Will Stand Against Nepotism "with More Genuineness", Actor Agrees

After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, the Bollywood industry has seen a heavy rise in nepotism debates. Many actors are taking to their social media and are taking a firm stand against it. Actor Kangana Ranaut has also been making bold statements against nepotism in Bollywood. A Taapsee Pannu fan club put out a story about the same and the actor agreed with what they had to say.

Taapsee Pannu agrees with a fan who says she will definitely take a stand against nepotism

In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana spoke out on the alleged existence of a 'movie mafia' in Bollywood and took a dig at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar by calling them "B Grade actors". A fan club of Taapsee posted a long statement regarding it and said that the actor will take a stand against nepotism but "will do it in her own way with more genuineness". She shared it and agreed to what the fan club had to say.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's 'needy Outsider' Remark; Says '#mahlifemahrules'

Taapsee Pannu took to her social media to share the story on her Instagram and used the 100 and heart emoji to show that she agrees with the statement. Post Kangana's statement about her, Pannu took to her social media to question if actors are getting their results as well after the 10th and 12th students got it. She further asked if the grading system for actors was official.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu's Anti-nepotism Stand: 'Race Fair Only If Starting Point Is Same For All'

In an earlier interview with a portal, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her views on nepotism and what it was like to be an outsider in the industry. The actor said that nepotism and being an outsider are the two sides of the same coin which have a positive and a negative impact. She added that it is easy to blame the existence of nepotism and people also have to see the other side of the coin.

Further talking about it, Taapsee Pannu said that things don't come easy when one is an outsider and added that just one hit film won't stabilise one's position. She said that one needs to keep delivering back to back hits to keep that position. The actor further said that the industry has progressed a lot in the last few years. Pannu added that there might be no one to pick up a phone for her and tell people to cast her but she will have enough films to back her up.

ALSO READ | Taapsee Pannu Shows Off Mini-plants In Her Bathroom, Gives Fans A 'green Tour' Of Her Home

ALSO READ | 'Hit Us Really Hard': Taapsee Pannu Shares Details Of Meeting With The Power Company

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.