Kubbra Sait Posts About Vivanta By Taj Calling Her 'Mr Saint'; Sparks Hilarious Comments

Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her portrayal of the transgender character, Kukoo in Sacred Games. Lately, the actor is quite active on social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She took to her Instagram to share a hilarious meme about how Vivanta by Taj called to her as 'Mr Saint Kubbra'. And now it has let to a brigade of fun comments from fans.

Kubbra Sait's fun post of Vivanta by Taj calling her Mr Saint

Only recently, Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram to share a fun meme about how Vivanta By Taj penned down her name as 'Mr Saint Kubra'. In the caption, she said, "After 21 days in quarantine". Her fun post has sparked a trail of comments from fans. One fan said, 'Congrats on becoming a saint Kubra sait' while another said 'Since when did u become a Mister'.

Fans react to Kubbra Sait's fun post

Your a Saint now ... Amen — Anirudha Thakur (@AniThakurIndore) April 4, 2020

Saintastic — 🇮🇳 میٹھا 🇮🇳 (@bavlichhori) April 4, 2020

My name is Saint, Kubra Saint. — विजय-Vijay (@mrchhetriko) April 3, 2020

Superb 😂😂😂😂 — amit behl (@amitbehl1) April 4, 2020

Hahhahahahh thats epic. You funny bone 😂😂😂😂 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) April 3, 2020

Here's Kubbra Sait's message for her fans about Coronavirus quarantine

