Kubbra Sait Posts About Vivanta By Taj Calling Her 'Mr Saint'; Sparks Hilarious Comments

Bollywood News

Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram to share how Vivanta by Taj called to her as 'Mr Saint' that has now sparked a trail of hilarious comments from fans.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait rose to fame with her portrayal of the transgender character, Kukoo in Sacred Games. Lately, the actor is quite active on social media amid the Coronavirus lockdown. She took to her Instagram to share a hilarious meme about how Vivanta by Taj called to her as 'Mr Saint Kubbra'. And now it has let to a brigade of fun comments from fans. 

Kubbra Sait's fun post of Vivanta by Taj calling her Mr Saint

Only recently, Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram to share a fun meme about how Vivanta By Taj penned down her name as 'Mr Saint Kubra'. In the caption, she said, "After 21 days in quarantine". Her fun post has sparked a trail of comments from fans. One fan said, 'Congrats on becoming a saint Kubra sait' while another said 'Since when did u become a Mister'. 

Also Read | Kubbra Sait's Net Worth; Here's How Much Prosperity Did 'Sacred Games' Add To Its 'Kuckoo'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait) on

Also Read | Kubbra Sait Does Not Know Where Her Next Paycheque Is Coming From

Fans react to Kubbra Sait's fun post

Also Read | After Alaya F, Kubbra Sait Rakes In Compliments For 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Here's Kubbra Sait's message for her fans about Coronavirus quarantine

Also Read | 'How deep is your love & concern for India?': Kubbra Sait lashes out at Aamir Khan

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
