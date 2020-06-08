Kubbra Sait Shares The 'endless Story' Of Her Life On World Ocean Day

Kubbra Sait is an avid nature lover and regularly takes to her social media to make her fans understand the importance of the environment in life. She recently shared a picture of herself strolling on an island in the Philippines on the occasion of World Ocean Day. She even termed the picture and the story that she shared along with it as “The endless story of my life”.

Kubbra Sait on World Ocean Day

In the caption, Kubbra Sait revealed that she was clueless about swimming until she was thirty years old. She also added that she was scared of the water but a few swimming lessons got her ready for her “first adventure into the ocean”. Kubbra Sait also added that it was her instructor who nudged her towards the waters and helped her become the “passionate diver” that she is today.

Kubbra Sait then spoke about the importance that the oceans hold in her life. As she went on with her story, Kubbra Sait also added the importance of preserving these oceans as they are an important part of the ecosystem. She also urged her fans who visit oceans help to keep it clean and safe always. She also explained how a clean ocean helps to keep all the organisms living in it safe.

Kubbra Sait wrote in her caption: “I didn’t know how to swim until I turned thirty. I was perennially scared of water, a few classes in the baby pool of Cest La Vie set me up for my first adventure into the ocean. I was nudged in the direction by @scubanees little did he know he’d make a passionate diver out of me in a five-minute chat. I’m yet to dive with you master”.

She further added, “The ocean always brings my heart leaping into my mouth, before I giant stride. I thank the oceans even when I am not there, for teaching me humility. They have taught me to not swim against the tide. Enjoy the whistle blow from your ear as you relax into the depth. I thank you mighty oceans for allowing me to explore”. Kubbra Sait further wrote, “I urge everyone who does visit you to respect you and keep you clean and your organisms and the life in your belly safe. Enjoy this wonderful #WorldOceanDay humans, make yourself worthy of the mighty”.

Take a look at Kubbra Sait’s post here:

