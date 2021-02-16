Natasa Stankovic Is All Smiles As Hardik Pandya Shares Glimpse Of Bedtime With Son Agastya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa welcomed their first baby on July 30, 2020. Ever since the little one arrived in the couple's life, Hardik Pandya has been sharing adorable family pictures with his baby boy and wife Natasa Stankovic. Yet again, on Feb 16, Hardik took to his Instagram handle and shared a family picture on Instagram Stories. The cricketer shared a bedtime selfie.

In the Instagram Story, Hardik Pandya was seen clicking the selfie, while wife Natasa relaxed in the back. Agastya was spotted sitting next to Pandya. The cricketer wore a blue checkered shirt and Natasa was spotted in a black tee. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the youngest Pandya looks adorable in his red tee and white napkin. Hardik tagged Natasa in his story and added a heart emoticon. Check out Hardik Pandya's Instagram story below.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya takes pride in training despite Axar Patel's selection, fans laud unity

Image credit - Hardik Pandya's Instagram

Also Read | Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya set to overtake MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar in IPL

A few days back, Hardik Pandya shared a series of family pictures from their recent outing. The celebrity posted poolside pictures on Instagram featuring Agastya Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. In some of these images, Hardik was seen teaching him how to swim. The father-son duo sat together, enjoying the pool, while Natasa turned into their photographer. He also shared family pictures from the poolside. In one of them, Hardik stunned in a black Versace bathrobe, while he walked his baby boy in a stroll.

Natasa was spotted in a black swimsuit, clubbed with a white cape. Pandya also wore blue floral print short pants with the chic bathrobe. Sharing these lovely family portraits on Instagram, Hardik Pandya said that his son clearly is a water baby. His caption read as "Too cool for the pool My boy's clearly a water baby". Take a look at Hardik Pandya's Instagram post below.

Also Read | VVS Laxman picks Hardik Pandya over Ravindra Jadeja as India's best finisher in T20Is

Fans and followers of Hardik Pandya were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users commented, "You in shorts and he in socks", another added, "Gujju Versace boy. Ur son is too cute". More than 1.9 million fans liked Hardik's post.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya calls son Agastya 'Water Baby' after fun time at Chennai hotel poolside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.