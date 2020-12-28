Kubbra Sait Shares Heartwarming Story About How She Spent Christmas 2020

Kubbra Sait had a memorable Christmas this year as she vacations in Ireland sharing her story of how she spent the occasion. The actor wrote in the story about how she celebrated the day with some new friends and made memories of a lifetime and closed with a special message, in a recent Instagram post. Read further ahead to know more about Kubbra Sait's Christmas story.

Kubbra Sait’s Christmas Story

Sait shared a bunch of pictures from her Christmas celebrations and wrote, “Here is a story about kindness, love, laughter and an Irish family. Incidentally, it also happens to be a Christmas story and it happened to Diego and Me. I had no plans for Christmas although I really wanted to spend a winter land like Christmas at least once in my life. You know the virus didn’t make things better either. Lockdowns in Ireland and the rest of Europe were a constant dampness on the spirit. But, then I met Niall... he asked me if I had plans for Christmas Day... I casually replied, “No.” He said, “It’s a silly time to be alone you should spend it with our family if you like.” At that time, I didn’t know if he meant it... but nonetheless, I did ask two days before Christmas. Niall quipped, “Yes of course, you and Diego are more than welcome”.

She further added, “We ended up spending Christmas Day with Fergal, Laura, Finn and Fiadh. The brother of Niall. We also had two doggos in the mix. There were many many laughs, many stories, many bottles of wine, Jenga and play dough. I turned into a proper adult this festive season. Didn’t know little babies would hug me and I would make promises to see them soon again. To say the least we made friends like family forever. Thank you so much for your love and hospitality. Thank you @diego_7_209 for being such a trooper and going for the free fall with me. It was a memorable Christmas to say the least.

In the end, she wrote, #MerryChristmas to Y’all, followed by PS: please allow life to happen to you... be trusting towards humans... we’ve somehow forgotten that. The story was pure emotions and conveyed how during all these trying times there are people who can make it better. The actor's post had a tonne of lovely comments by her friends and followers that wished her and were all heart at the story, take a look.

