Christmas 2020: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Spread Festive Cheer, Donate Gifts To Children

Singer and songwriter Ariana Grande who recently surprised fans with the news of her engagement with fiance Dalton Gomez celebrated Christmas in a special way. The songstress along with her fiancée sent special Christmas gifts for the patients at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. The singer herself handed over gifts to patients in hospitals across Manchester like a Santa Claus and made their festival really special with the beautiful gesture.

Ariana Grande and fiance Dalton Gomez' Christmas celebrations

The official Instagram page of the hospital shared pictures of the happy patients who were really excited to receive special Amazon gift vouchers and Secret Santa gifts from the singer and her fiancée. While captioning the post the hospital wrote, “Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families. Their generosity saw to it that our kid’s holiday wish lists were granted and that the delivery came with surprise pizza and meal deliveries. Thank you, @arianagrande, Dalton, and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season. If you’d like to join in on their kind gesture, visit the link in our bio.”

Read: Dalton Gomez's Net Worth: How Much Is Ariana Grande's Fiancee's Net Worth And Income?

Read: Ariana Grande's Mother Joan And Brother Frankie Share 'excitement' On Pair's Engagement

Ever since the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena during Ariana's Dangerous Woman tour back in 2017, the UK city has held a special place in the singer's heart. Closer home, Ariana and her fiance gave a helping hand by sending special gifts from the wish-lists of patients at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital. As per E! News, the couple also sent all this along with cards that read "happy holidays! love Ariana grande + dalton Gomez."

Ariana also treated the parents with presents whose kids are in the neonatal intensive care unit at both the Los Angeles hospital and in Manchester. The mothers and fathers of those children received gifts like blankets, face creams, lotions, and more. These generous donations come just three days after Ariana had announced on Instagram that she is going to marry Dalton Gomez, a SoCal real estate agent, with whom she first sparked romance rumors back in February.

Read: Daily Ent Recap Dec 21: Ariana Grande Gets Engaged & Other Important News

Read: Ariana Grande Shares Pic Of Engagement Ring, Fans Think It Has A Deeper Meaning Behind It

(Image credit: Dalton Gomez/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.