Kubbra Sait Enjoys Beauty Of Knockfierna On Weekend Trek

Actor Kubbra Sait recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of stunning pictures from Knockfierna in Ireland. Through the pictures, the actor has defined the divine beauty of Ireland while revealing details about the hiking activity they pulled off over the weekend. She also revealed her comfortable and uber-cool look which is being loved by many. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments for the place and the actor.

Kubbra Sait's hike in Ireland

Kubbra Sait recently posted a bunch of stunning pictures from her recent weekend trek. In the first few pictures, the actor has showcased how beautiful the fields of Ireland are. The pictures feature open grasslands at a hilly location. Greenery covers every bit of land and a beautiful view of the village is visible from the top. The grey clouds are spread out throughout the sky, creating a gorgeous natural contrast in the photographs.

In the last few pictures, Kubbra Sait has showcased the people who were with her over the trek. A furry pupper also joined them on the adventurous journey and they seemed delighted. Actor Kubbra Sait is seen dressed aptly for the occasion in a comfortable pair of clothes. She is seen wearing a simple T-shirt with a pair of black yoga pants that let her enjoy some flexibility. She has added a blue check jacket to protect herself from the cold weather, along with a baby pink scarf and a black waist pouch. Kubbra Sait has a weight band tied around her ankles along with a pair of black sports shoes.

In the caption for the post, Kubbra Sait has spoken about the beauty of hills at Knockfierna. She has mentioned that they had visited the place during a weekend hike and loved every bit of it. She has also added that the air here was crisp and the beauty was such that the fairies went there to play. She has also called Ireland a ‘mystical little haven'. Have a look at the post on Kubbra Sait's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans have spoken about the beauty of this place and how amazing the pictures look. A few people have mentioned that travelling in autumn is the best. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Kubbra Sait’s pictures here.

