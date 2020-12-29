Kubbra Sait Remembers Her 'Nana', Azeez Sait, On The Late Politician's Death Anniversary

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait took to Instagram in order to communicate that she is remembering and thinking about her late grandfather, Azeez Sait. In the image that can be found below, one can see the image of the late Mysore-based politician that has been posted in remembrance by his granddaughter on the occasion of his death anniversary. The caption of the post simply reads, "1921-2001 , My Nana". The below image of Azeez Sait can also be found on Kubbra Sait's Instagram handle as well.

Check out the post:

The picture above is one of the rare Azeez Sait's photos that can be found online. As is known to many, Azeez Sait was a Mysore-based politician who had become known for the support that he had extended towards the minority communities during his time in the office. The patriarch from the maternal side of Kubbra Sait's family had served his people and state for a total of 34 years, right up until his demise in 2001. The image that can be found below is yet another one of those Azeez Sait's photos that have been posted by one of Azeez Sait's politician followers, Irfan Pasha.

About Kubbra Sait's family

As per the Sacred Games star's bio on pocketnewsalert.com, Kubbra Sait was born to Zakaria and Yasmin Sait in Bengaluru. Not a lot of details about the two are available online. On the other hand, Kubbra Sait's brother, Danish, is a well-known comedian, television host and actor who is a well-known figure in the Kannada entertainment industry. Kubbra Sait's maternal grandfather, Azeez Sait was, additionally, an important part of Mysore's political history.

About Kubbra Sait's past, present and future projects

Kubbra Sait, who was a well-known model and television host up until 2018, gained an unprecedented amount of fame and recognition after essaying the character of Kuckoo in Netflix's very first Indian Original series, Sacred Games. Since then, the 37-year-old star has gone on to feature in a satirical drama film known as Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, a project which premiered on the digital platform as well.

