Kubbra Sait's 'fake Smiles On An Overcast Day' Post Has An Important Message For Fans

Bollywood actor Kubbra Sait took to her Instagram account and shared a thoughtful message with her fans. In the post, Kubbra mentioned that she was 'fake smiling' for her fans. She also wrote that despite having an overcast day, she is trying her best to smile for her fans. She even spoke about the difference between asking a person 'you feeling good?' and 'how are you feeling?'. Read on:

Kubbra Sait's Instagram post

Kubbra Sait, in her social media post, mentioned how most people are conditioned to ask ‘are you feeling good’ instead of ‘how are you feeling’. She mentioned that when a person asks ‘are you feeling good’ it doesn’t allow the opposite person to actually reveal how they are feeling. She disclosed it is possible that people condition the other person to hear what they want to hear by asking implicative questions.

She mentioned that instead of asking 'are you feeling good’, a person must stick to asking ‘how are you feeling’. She wrote that if a person really cares they should ask rather than telling the other person what to reply. Kubbra Sait, in the picture, can be seen wearing a white coloured T-shirt and pulling her hair back in a dark coloured bandanna. The actor wore minimum make up as she clicked the picture.

Kubbra Sait's birthday post

Kubbra Sait celebrated her birthday last week. While sharing a picture she shared a black-and-white post and stated that it was not a fancy pants photo. She stated that her birthday turned out just fine and that she is grateful for those few people who sang and cut birthday cakes. She thanked her family for their warm wishes and love and added that the past week has been tough for her.

However, she thanked her family for helping her get through it just fine. She thanked everybody for writing messages and calling her. She concluded by saying, ‘Love it is. Love it will be.’ She assured her fans that despite not replying to each and every post, she tried to do her best.

Kubbra Sait was born in Bangalore, after which she shifted to Dubai. She started hosting shows at a young age. She worked as an accounts manager at Microsoft when she was in Dubai. She returned to India to pursue her career in the entertainment industry. In 2013, she won the award for Best Female Emcee Award. She also won the Miss personality title in a beauty pageant in 2019.

Kubbra Sait became a household name after her role in India’s first Netflix original show, Sacred Games. Sacred Games was nominated under the Best Drama category at the 47th Emmy Awards. Kubbra Sait represented the popular Netflix show at the Emmy Awards that were held in November 2019. Kubbra is very active on social media and has a loyal fan base.

