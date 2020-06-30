Kubbra Sait Cherishes Her Salon Visit After Four Long Months; See Pics

Like several actors, Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait is also at home amid the Unlock Phase 1. She has been keeping her fans entertained with videos and pictures of herself. But recently, Kubbra stepped out of her house and visited a saloon. She took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and video where she is seen at the saloon and getting a hair cut.

Kubbra Sait visits the salon

On June 29, Kubbra shared a couple of pictures and videos and shared how excited she was to get a hair cut after four long months. In one of her first posts, she shared a video where she talked about getting a manicure. In the post, she wrote, "Deep Moisturising manicure baybee". Take a look at the post here.

Kubbra also shared a selfie where she was seen sporting a mask and getting her hair washed. In the captions of this post, she shared her excitement on getting her hair cleaned by someone else. She wrote, "Getting my hair washed by someone else after 4 months". she also added a few emojis in the post. Take a look at the post here.

Furthermore, the actor also shared a video where she is seen getting her hair styled. In the video, Kubbra was seen sitting on a chair as her stylist blow-dries her hair. She is seen sporting a white top in the picture. She captioned the video and wrote, "Lord! The little things that I now feel were bigger than what they felt like. No I have no where to go. I just felt I needed more love than usual today". Take a look at the still from the video here.

Kubbra also shared a post where she was seen with her friends. In this post, she was seen adorning a white top and sitting with her friend as she enjoys her evening. She captioned the post and wrote "ðŸ¥‚ To the future that will be furiously sexy! @akshaysharma1 ðŸ¥‚ to you @archanaapania and to the universe we create one day at a time. ðŸ¥‚ To many many celebrations to follow. â˜€ï¸â˜€ï¸â˜€ï¸". Take a look at the post here.

