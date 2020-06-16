Kubbra Sait Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her 'desperate To Make Career'

After the untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, celebs from the fraternity have come out in support of the actor by lashing out at people who are talking and posting about their issues using the death of Sushant. Recently, Kubbra Sait shared a post on social media with several screenshots of abhorrent comments that were bombarded on the Internet against the Sacred Games actor for not being able to create a mark in the industry till now and even called her "desperate to make a career."

Kubbra Sait hits back at trolls

The actress took a jibe at the hateful comments on Twitter and tried to remain calm while hitting back. Reading through all those loathsome comments, the actress wrote that these kinds of comments and posts did not really shake her up. This does not mean she is immune to such kind of hateful comments, but yes she calls herself a nobody.” She continued and wrote that she is trying her best to do her best and stay afloat. At last, she concluded the post and wrote that one should always try to make a life that inspires others rather than making it unbearable for the others around.

The actress shared a screengrab where she responded to Sonakshi Sinha’s post on Twitter who lost her cool on people continuously trying to dig out something from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sonakshi compared the people trying to seek publicity with “wrestling pigs,” who enjoys every bit while making others dirty. Feeling every bit of the pain, Kubbra commented under the post and wrote that she felt every word that Sonakshi wrote. One of the users was quick to troll Kubbra for echoing similar sentiments and spoke about her career and called her a “wannabe trying to make a career in post 30’s”.

Her friends from the fraternity were the first ones to reach out to the actress in the comment section and gave her more strength to overpower such remarks of criticism. Actress Kriti Kharbanda was the first one to comment and wrote that these comments are downright Evil. Plain bloody evil. Badhai Ho actor Gajraj Rao asked the actress to ignore such hateful remarks. Sharad Kelkar called Kubbra a “rockstar” and asked her to believe in her inner magic. Chorographer and filmmaker Farah Khan tried to console the actress and asked her to avoid giving importance to the “idiot opinions” of the people. She further explained that just like everything has two sides, there is bound to be criticism and praises. At last, Farah advised Kubbra to taste both with a pinch of salt. Pulkit Samrat tried to offer her relief from the stress by posting roses in the comment section.

This is downright Evil. Plain bloody evil. More power to u, kubra! ❤️🙏 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 15, 2020

Ignore... — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) June 16, 2020

ur a rockstar 🤗 just believe in urself 💪🏻🤙 — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) June 16, 2020

🥊 🌟 — Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 15, 2020

Sweetheart don’t give importance to every idiot who has an opinion. Just like everything has two sides, there will be both praise and criticism. Take both with a pinch of salt because you are beautiful & UNIQUE ❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) June 16, 2020

