Kubbra Sait Reveals What Is Her Stress Mantra And You Can Do It Easily Too

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, almost all celebs are under quarantine at home. Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait has also been doing the same. She has also been quite active on social media, often sharing what she has been up to during this time. Sait recently took to her social media to show fans what is her hack when she is stressed. Read on:

ALSO READ | Kubbra Sait Reveals Name Of Her Favourite Film, Describes It As 'twisted' And 'rare'

Kubbra Sait shares her hack when stressed

Kubbra Sait recently took to social media to share yet another interesting post with her fans. In the picture, the actor is seen snuggling up in bed and taking a good nap. Kubbra Sait also revealed in the caption that sleep is the way through which she copes up with stress. She further wrote, “Q: What do I do when I’m stressed? A: Sleep”.

Take a look at Kubbra Sait’s post here:

ALSO READ | Kubbra Sait Shares The 'endless Story' Of Her Life On World Ocean Day

On the work front, Kubbra Sait was last seen in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year. She started her journey in Bollywood with Anees Bazmee’s Ready and since then there has been no looking back. Kubbra Sait has been a part of several successful films like Sultan, Gully Boy, etc. However, it was through Netflix’s Sacred Games that she earned worldwide acclaim.

ALSO READ | 'The Coolest Thing...': Kubbra Sait Observes 'Sacred Games' Reference In 'Paatal Lok'

Recently, on the occasion of World Ocean Day, Sait shared a picture of herself strolling on an island in the Philippines and termed it as “The endless story of my life”. She spoke about the importance that the oceans hold in her life. As she went on with her story, Sait also added the importance of preserving these oceans as they are an important part of the ecosystem. She also urged her fans who visit oceans to help and keep it clean and safe. She further explained how a clean ocean helps to keep all the organisms living in it safely.

Kubbra Sait is an avid traveller and has been using this lockdown period to share several throwback pictures from her travel ventures. She has also been sharing regular updates with her fans and let them know what she has been up to during the lockdown period. Kubbra Sait is currently spending her quarantine along with her adorable cat, Shifu.

ALSO READ | Abhay Deol Tags Kubbra Sait In Fairness Cream Post; 'Sacred Games' Actor Reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.