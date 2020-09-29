Kubra Sait Spots Rainbow In Ireland, Fans Call It 'blessing From Almighty'

Kubra Sait recently posted a vibrant picture of a rainbow on her Instagram handle. The actor loves clicking photos of nature and its elements, which is evident from her Instagram handle. Her fans loved the picture that she clicked while she was chilling out in Ireland. Let’s take a look at what the actor posted and how her fans reacted to it.

Kubra Sait's latest Instagram post

Kubra Sait is in Ireland as she can be seen posting beautiful clicks of her time in the country. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely photo in which one can see a rainbow in the sky. With greenery all around on an empty street, the rainbow enhances the beauty of the picture. Kubra Sait was quick enough to capture such a beautiful moment. While she shared this picture, she captioned it as “Hello” as if she was welcoming the rainbow. Her fans were in awe of this picture as they showered the post with many compliments. They said how it was a perfect photo and stated as to how it was a blessing from the Almighty. Take a look at some of her comments.



Also Read Richa Chadha's Instagram Post Proves She's 'at Peace' Along With Her Fluffy Buddy

While she is in Ireland, it is evident from this post that she is missing her kitty. She posted this cute video clip of her pet cat where she is getting massaged while Kubra Sait is trying to capture her adorable reactions. She considers it as her “boudoir and beau” and is glad to watch her enjoying the massage with absolute pleasure. Many fans loved her cute video while one of the fans took to the comment section and stated as to how she felt jealous because of the pampering received by Kubra Sait’s pet cat.

Also Read Sidharth Shukla Launches New 'Sidhearts' Filter On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Kubra Sait shared another video clip recently on her Instagram handle where she can be seen sitting on a bench in a park and waiting for the pigeons to come and feed off her hand. She was astounded the moment a pigeon came towards her.

Also Read Aditya Narayan Shares His Fitness Regime During Q&A Session On Instagram; Check Out

Also Read Huma Qureshi Accepts 'Crackdown Challenge' On Instagram; Says 'It's My Version Of RP'

Image Source- Kubra Sait's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.