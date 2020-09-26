Aditya Narayan Shares His Fitness Regime During Q&A Session On Instagram; Check Out

It hasn’t been quite long since fans of Aditya Narayan welcomed him on Instagram. Recently, the singer and actor took to his Instagram handle to conduct his first question and answer session with his fans. He answered multiple questions asked by his fans. Here’s how he responded to one of his fans who asked him about his diet and what fitness regime does he follow.

Do you do any diet for fitness? Asks the fan

In Aditya Narayan’s first Q & A session on Instagram, one of his fans asked him about the diet he follows to stay fit. In response, Aditya Narayan said that he follows Intermittent fasting in order to stay fit. For those who do not know what Intermittent fasting is, it is the most popular fitness trend these days and a lot of celebrities follow it. It involves a unique eating pattern where you cycle between the periods of eating and fasting.

It is basically a pattern as to when one should eat rather focusing on what should be eaten. So, Aditya Narayan follows Intermittent fasting techniques to stay in shape. All his fans know well as to how much he focusses on his fitness as it is evident from some of his Instagram posts where he gave glimpses of his workout sessions at gym, flaunting his body post-workout. Take a look at some of the posts that prove he is a fitness lover.

Here’s one from Aditya Narayan’s Instagram where he can be seen flaunting his legs post his workout session at the gym. He looks pretty drained out as he seems to have had a powerful workout session. He captioned it by saying as to how much he loves himself and his "sexy young legs".

Further, he also mentioned as to how the comment section will be filled with comments by some great men who will boast some knowledge about fitness.

Aditya Narayan shared this picture a few weeks ago and stated as to how he looked so fit before the corona pandemic and hilariously stated a caption, “Meet Aditya BC (Before Corona)”. His fans loved his picture along with his quirky caption.

