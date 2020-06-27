Lata Mangeshkar Commemorates R D Burman's 79th Birth Anniversary, Shares Iconic Duet Song

Old Bollywood classics are incomplete without the magical sounds of Lata Mangeshkar & R D Burman duets. Be it the super romantic numbers like Wada Karo Nahin Chhodoge Tum Mera Saath or Baahon Mein Chale Aao, the doyens of the Indian film industry are legends for the unparalleled work that they have done together. On the occasion of Rahul Dev Burman, or R D Burman's 79th birth anniversary on Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar has pleasant memories to share of Pancham- as he was lovingly called.

Through her Twitter handle, the legendary singer spoke fondly of R D Burman and revealed that they shared a special bond. She recalled that the late singer-composer would always share his happiness and sadness with her. She also wrote that she misses him immensely.

Namaskar.Apne pyare sangeet se aur acche swabhav se sab ka dil jitnewale R D Burman yaane Pancham ki aaj jayanti hai.Wo apne pitaji se bahut pyar karta tha.Pancham ka aur mera rishta bahut anokha tha wo jab bhi khush hota ya dukhi hota to apni mann ki baatein mujhe bataaya karta — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 27, 2020

Pancham ki yaad mujhe hamesha aati hai.Pancham aur uska sangeet hamesha sunnewalon ke dilon par raaj karta rahega aisa mera vishwas hai. https://t.co/qoGzBiweuq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 27, 2020

Bollywood’s melody queen and iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar remembered her mother Shevanti Mangeshkar on her 25h death anniversary on June 16. To celebrate the day, the singer shared a post on her Twitter handle along with a beautiful picture of her mother from her earlier days while paying her tribute. Lata Mangeshkar expressed her grief and offered prayers to her mother on behalf of the entire Mangeshkar family.

Aaj meri parampujya mataji Mai ki 25vi punyatithi hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar Mai ke pavan charnon mein koti koti pranam karte hain. pic.twitter.com/BgtGkIaIFq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 16, 2020

Apart from the post, the Tere Liye crooner also dedicated a Marathi song sung by her to express the importance of her mother in her life. The song Premswarup Aai spoke about a mother who is the embodiment of love and the sea of compassion. The song also talked about the feelings of a child who wants his mother to come back once she has left for heavenly abode.

Bollywood's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar also announced her contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund through her Twitter account. The 92-year-old veteran has pledged to donate an amount of Rs 25 lakh and has urged her followers to support the government in its fight against the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tweet written in Marathi has Lata Mangeshkar claiming that 'it is our duty to help our government during this crisis'.

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020

