Kudi Nu Nachne De Song Featuring Katrina, Anushka And Others Receives Love From Fans

Bollywood News

Kudi Nu Nachne De is the latest song from Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium. It features popular Bollywood celebrities. Read to know what fans say about it.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kudi Nu Nachne De

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, with others. The trailer of the song received immense appreciation. Now a new song from the film Kudi Nu Nachne De is out.

Kudi Nu Nachne De is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar. The song features popular Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani along with Radhika Madan. Check out what fans had to say about this mid-tempo dance track.

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Kudi Nu Nache De song reactions

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Wanted Love, Not Sympathy During 'Angrezi Medium' Filming': Homi Adajania

Also Read | Irrfan Khan And Radhika Madan’s Relationship In 'Ek Zindagi' Song Is Heartwarming

Kudi Nu Nache De song

Also Read | Radhika Madan 'begged The Universe For Angrezi Medium'; Clears Air About 'replacing' Sara

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The film was first supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but was scheduled for an earlier release. Now, Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.

 

 

First Published:
