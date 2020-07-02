Raghu Ram's Net Worth Proves He Has Come A Long Way From 'Roadies' To 'Skulls And Roses'

Raghu Ram is a television producer, host and actor. Known for his gigantic contribution in the shows, Roadies and Splitsvilla, Raghu Ram is one of the most celebrated names when it comes to Indian reality shows. The actor who earlier was a senior supervising producer at MTV India has now come a long way. Here's a look at Raghu Ram's net worth in 2020.

Raghu Ram's net worth in 2020

As per a report of an online portal, Raghu Ram's net worth is Rs 37 crore ($5 Million). Raghu Ram is the creator of reality television shows MTV Roadies, MTV Dropout Pvt Ltd and MTV Splitsvilla. He also has a twin brother, Rajiv Lakshman and the duo launched their own content studio called Monozygotic Solutions Pvt. Ltd in 2014.

Raghu Ram on Roadies

Raghu Ram began his career as a contestant on Indian Idol's first season. His first project, MTV Roadies was named as MTV: Find The Road. The show was a massive hit and the success was such, that the second season of Roadies reportedly became India’s longest-running reality show. Ever since then, he gained massive stardom and is known for his stern and outspoken charisma.

Not only this, but Raghu Ram's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge when he appeared in Bollywood films. Raghu Ram dipped his toes in Bollywood with his debut in Tees Maar Khan, directed by Farah Khan Kunder. The movie was well-received by fans. Raghu then went on to star in the film, Jhootha Hi Sahi. Raghu's autobiography titled Rearview: My Roadies Journey also became the talk of the town, as he describes his Roadies journey in it.

The host-actor-producer was unstoppable as he then launched a web-series titled A.I.SHA- My Virtual Girlfriend. Raghu Ram also appeared on the Indian reality TV show, Entertainment Ki Raat. Ram along with his brother has also performed in the comedy series, Comedy Nights Bachao.

Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman hosted the show, Skulls and Roses, which is all about romance and adventure. The show was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

Raghu Ram's wife

After separating from his wife Sugandha Garg in 2016, Raghu Ram married Natalie Di Luccio in 2018. The couple tied the knot at a beach in Goa in a traditional south Indian style wedding. Ever since then, the duo's pictures on social media have spoken volumes of their lovable relationship. The couple is also blessed with a baby boy.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

