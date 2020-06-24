Sriti Jha Shoots 'Kumkum Bhagya' Promo All By Herself At Home With Hair-makeup, Read Here

Amid the lockdown, shooting for all TV shows and movies has stopped. However, Kumkum Bhagya actor, Sriti Jha took things in her hands and shot a promo for the show at her home all by herself. She revealed that she was eager to return to the sets. Here's what it is about.

Sriti Jha shoots Kumkum Bhagya promo by herself

For the Kumkum Bhagya promo, Sriti Jha shot it at home. She also did her own makeup and also worked on the lighting for the promo shoot. She recorded it on her phone camera.

In the Kumkum Bhagya promo, Sriti Jha said that she was missing all the members of the Kumkum Bhagya family. She also said that while getting ready she realised that this was the first time that she dressed up as her Kumkum Bhagya character without "Gaurav Dada and Shabana Didi". Sriti revealed that they are her makeup artist and hairstylist respectively.

In the promo, Sriti Jha also revealed that she missed her "extended family" from the sets of the show. These are Shabbir, Mugdha, Krishna and some more as the actor mentioned. She also said that she is eagerly waiting for the Kumkum Bhagya shoot to resume. Sriti added that she hoped it is safe enough to return to the sets and start shooting once again.

According to reports, the makers of Kumkum Bhagya are planning on resuming the shoot once again as the lockdown is slowly phasing out. Reports also claim that Naina Singh, who essayed the role of Rhea has left the show. It is also being said Shikha Singh, who plays Abhi’s sister Alia, will be taking a break as she has recently given birth to a baby girl.

What happened in the last episode of Kumkum Bhagya?

Before the lockdown, Kumkum Bhagya ended at Ranbir trying to get out of a relationship with Maya because he loves Prachi. The latter tries to help him but fails. At Ranbir and Maya's engagement, Ranbir proposes to Prachi but she refuses him since she did not want to be in any relationship. However, she did agree to pretend to be his girlfriend. But while they were planning, Ranbir's family overhears everything and assumes that Prachi and Ranbir are together.

