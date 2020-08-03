Kunal Kemmu Gets Heartwarming Note From Father For 'Lootcase', Shares WhatsApp Chat

On August 2, actor Kunal Kemmu received a big shout out from father Ravi Kemmu for his performance in the latest release, Lootcase. Sharing a screenshot of his Whatsapp chat with father Ravi, Kunal Kemmu extended his gratitude. Instagramming his post, Kunal Kemmu wrote a caption that read, "My father's message to me today is one that speaks to me on so many levels. The love of a father, the pride of a teacher, the respect of an actor, and the appreciation of an audience. Thank you, papa. It means so much to me (sic)".

On the other side, the message from Kunal Kemmu's father read, "I am proud of you. The best moments in my life are when I read or hear the appreciation for your performances. There has not been a single instance where your performances have not been appreciated. Keep it up. For any actor, it is always a challenge to bring the characters to life. You have honestly done that and with ease...love you." Scroll down to see his post.

Kunal Kemmu's father praises his Lootcase performance

As soon as the Go Goa Gone actor shared the post, it garnered more than 78k likes (and is still counting). His industry peers and friends were quick to reply. Amruta Khanvilkar and Tiger Shroff dropped heart-emotions. On the other side, actor Vicky Kaushal wrote a heartwarming comment and said that appreciation from father is the biggest earning for any individual while Neil Nitin Mukesh also wrote, "God bless bro. Indeed the proudest feeling". Actor Angad Bedi also left a comment, which read, "biggest award ever. What a superlative performance by you".

Apart from praises, Kunal Kemmu's family pictures often grabbed the attention of netizens. During the lockdown, his photos with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have won hearts on the internet. On the occasion of Internation Yoga day, Kunal posted an adorable picture of daughter Inaaya on his Instagram wall.

Lootcase

Talking about his film Lootcase, it is a light-hearted entertainer that revolved around the story of a common man whose life changed overnight followed by a bunch of unexpected turn of events. Along with Kunal Kemmu, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. The Republic World's review gave 3.5 stars out of 5.

