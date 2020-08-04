Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Earns Praises From Varun Dhawan, Nidhi Singh & Other Celebs

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's latest release Lootcase is bagging praises from the audience and fans on the internet. Along with fans and moviegoers, numerous celebrities also took to their social media handle and reviewed Kunal's comedy-drama. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan wrote a dialogue from the film and lauded the performance of the star cast.

Meanwhile, popular actor Nidhi Singh called it 'Drop everything and watch it now'. On the other side, Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover's tweet read, "Hilarious!!! Every character is absolutely brilliant". Actor Vikaas Kalantri said in his review that Lootcase was 'a treat to watch'. Scroll down to check out their reviews.

READ | Filmyzilla Leaks Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Ahead Of Its Premiere

READ | 'Lootcase' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of Kunal Kemmu Starrer?

READ | Kunal Kemmu Teases Fans With Intriguing Still From 'Lootcase' Ahead Of Its Release

You were amazing in #lootcase brother @kunalkemmu super job and very well carried the whole film on your able shoulders. Was a treat to watch. Chalang bahut unchi lagayi ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ well supported by @RasikaDugal always amazing, @raogajraj sir your humour impeccable & #vijayraaj ðŸ‘ — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) August 1, 2020

ðŸ”±

Hilarious!!!

Every character is absolutely brilliant! @kunalkemmu so freaking funny!!!

Awesome film! Must watch! https://t.co/Mci7wiSY08 — Karan Singh Grover (@Iamksgofficial) August 2, 2020

Details of Lootcase

Lootcase is a comedy-drama film directed by ad maker-turned-director Rajesh Krishnan. The film features Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles while critically acclaimed actors such as Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao are playing the supporting characters. The film revolves around a red coloured suitcase filled with cash and follows the turn of events that happen after a common man (Kunal Kemmu) gets hold of the suitcase.

Actor Vijay Raaz plays the role of a gangster in the film while Ranvir Shorey plays the role of a cop in the film. Gajraj Rao is seen as a minister in the film and all the three characters want the suitcase at any cost. The film started streaming from July 31, 2020, on Disney + Hotstar. The film was initially going to release in theatres on April 10, 2020, but the dates were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers then decided to release it on an OTT platform.

READ | 'Lootcase' Movie Review: Laudable Performances Carry This Light-hearted Piece

Kunal Kemmu's movies

Talking about the professional front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's multi-starrer Malang. The film, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patni and Anil Kapoor, was a box office hit. Currently, Kunal Kemmu is gearing up to complete the schedule of the second installment of his web-series Abhay 2. A couple of weeks back, he headed to Nasik for the same. Apart from these, he has numerous projects in his kitty, including Go Goa Gone 2 and Golmaal 5.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.