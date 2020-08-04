Where Was Lootcase Filmed And Which Places Have Been Covered In The Comedy Movie?

Lootcase is a recent Bollywood film which released on July 4, 2020, on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film showcases two different sections of Mumbai city and how people function on a daily basis. Most parts of the film have been shot at Parel in Mumbai, which is where the protagonist resides, according to the plot of the film.

Where was Lootcase filmed?

Lootcase is a comedy film which is being loved by the audience for its plot and strong performances. The film has been shot in popular locations of Mumbai where the premise of the story is set. Most parts of the film have been shot at Parel in Mumbai where the protagonist of the story, Nandan Kumar, resides. He is shown staying at Azad Nagar which is a cluttered space accommodation. The locations shown in the film Lootcase include spots from Lower Parel, Parel, and Sewri.

The narrative of the story keeps shifting from Azad Nagar to a politician’s office which is well furnished and also situated in Mumbai. Lootcase filming location also includes a junction in Mumbai where a major robbery takes place. The film has also been shot at a posh mansion which belongs to Vijay Raaz’s character, Bala Rathore. Lootcase shooting location also includes a shutdown book store where major scenes have been shot.

Lootcase is a comedy film which revolves around the life of a common man who comes across a suitcase which is full of cash. It has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan and stars actors like Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz, amongst others. Lootcase location had been aptly chosen as the plot had a lot to do with the place and details related to it.

The Shree Siddhivinayak Temple of Sewri is one of the most renowned places in the city. It is also considered a flamingo point where the birds gather typically in the winter season. Parel and Lower Parel, on the other hand, are renowned places in Mumbai which are famous for their party spots, pubs and restaurants.

