Kunal Kemmu Shares Adorable Pic With Inaaya, Calls Her 'sunshine under Dark Clouds'

Kunal Kemmu and munchkin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are hands down one of the most adorable father-daughter duos of Bollywood. The Malang actor is making full use of his quarantine time to thicken his bond with daughter Inaaya and his Instagram handle is proof. After giving fans major father-daughter goals with their pre-yoga day prep video on Instagram, Kumal Kemmu shared yet another cutesy photo with his daughter by calling her his 'personal little sunshine'.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is father Kunal Kemmu's 'sunshine under the dark clouds'

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's little daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, has become one of the obsessions of fans on social media, by having everyone swooning over her cuteness. Father Kemmu quite often posts some extremely adorable and goofy pictures and videos of Inaaya that instantly go viral on social media.

After giving everyone an insight into their preparation for Yoga Day, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle to share a candid photograph of him and Inaaya spending quality time by the balcony of their house. In the IG post, the toddler is seen enjoying her meal while daddy gazed at her with affection, surrounded by a luscious green balcony garden, under the dark clouds. Sharing the photograph, Kunal Kemmu captioned it,

"My personal little sunshine under the dark clouds"

Not so long ago, in an interview with a media portal, Kunal Kemmu spoke about his bond with Inaaya and the concept of parenting during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic. The actor said that she is the best thing that has ever happened to him and continued saying every day she brings a lot of happiness and positivity in his and wife Soha's lives. He added saying Inaaya is the one who helped him survive the COVID-19 lockdown in the most positive manner and has brought routine in their lives.

Elaborating more about the same, the Malang actor further said that she wakes up early every day so they have to wake up early too and spend their day according to her routine. He concluded saying they have become more disciplined because of Inaaya and he is loving his fatherhood phase.

