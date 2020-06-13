Kunal Kemmu Shares Rib-tickling 'home Mad' Video On Instagram; Watch

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are coming up with out of the box ideas to keep their fans entertained and engaged. Recently, Kunal Kemmu shared a rib-tickling video on social media where he turned himself into a social media influencer. The actor in the video called himself as Rakesh Rambo and spoke about the problem faced by the people in these testing times.

Kunal Kemmu shares a hilarious 'home-mad' video

The Golmaal Again actor shared the hilarious video on his Instagram page where he turned himself as a social media influencer while donning a black cap and matching sunglasses. In the video, he shared the problems faced by the people especially a common man. Then he enacts like a consumer who is seen speaking to a home delivery executive while complaining about the slow delivery of food amid lockdown. Kunal asked the executive about the delivery of food to his apartment where he stays on the 25th floor to which the executive says that it is impossible for the delivery boy to climb all the floors and reach that level.

The best part of the video was the end disclaimer where Kunal blabbered like anything which will leave his fans in splits. While captioning the video, he wrote that this is not homemade instead it is ”home mad.”

Several friends of the star dropped in their funny takes on the video. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was the first one to leave a comment and wrote that he was could not control his laughter after hearing the end disclaimer. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 fame Amruta Khanvilkar was also among the ones who could not control her laughter and wrote that she would get puncture after watching it.

Other fans of the actor also poured in their love for the video and expressed their happiness after watching. One of the users praised the disclaimer and wrote that it was the highlight of the video. Another user was impressed by the character he played in the video. A third user called the videos “ best” amid such stressful times.

