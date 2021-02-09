Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 13 Years Of 'Superstar', Fans Remember 'Man Tu Talbat' Song

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu shared a post on his Instagram handle commemorating 13 years of the release of his film Superstar. Kunal Kemmu has appeared in several Bollywood films throughout his career. Kemmu made his debut as a child actor in the film Sir, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. He is married to Indian actress Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, and the couple has a beautiful daughter together.

13 years of Superstar; fans react

As Kunal Kemmu shared the video to celebrate 13 years of Superstar, his fans also expressed delight at this. Many of his fans left hearts and kisses showering the actor with love while some merely stated their favourite lyrics or favourite song from the film. One fan even wrote to Kemmu saying "one of your best works" while another called the film their "favourite". Check out some reactions from the fans below.

More about Superstar

Superstar cast

Superstar was a Bollywood drama film featuring Kunal Kemmu and Tulip Joshi in lead roles. The Superstar cast also included Aushima Sawhney, Darshan Jariwala, Sharat Saxena & Reema Lagoo in supporting roles. The movie was directed by Rohit Jugraj. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, Kunal Kemmu's performance in the film was praised by all. Kunal played a double role for the first time in his career in Superstar.

Superstar plot

The plot of the film revolves mainly around Kunal Kemmu's characters which are Kunal Mehra & Karan Saxena. Kunal Mehra is the kind of guy who likes to dream big and hopes of making it big in Bollywood, however, he receives an offer that will fulfil all of his dreams if he pretends to be Karan Saxena who looks exactly like him but unlike him, has everything Kunal wants. Kunal is transformed into a superstar but what he'll do when the reckoning comes is, another matter entirely. The superstar plot is an interesting one as it keeps you guessing throughout, an entertaining watch indeed.

