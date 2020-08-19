What Time Does 'DeMarcus Family Rules' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

DeMarcus Family Rules will be releasing on Netflix very soon. The wacky new reality TV series will be following the story of Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his family. The show will feature Jay DeMarcus with his wife and kids. As the show is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about what time does DeMarcus Family Rules release on Netflix and DeMarcus Family Rules release date 2020. For all the people who are curious about DeMarcus Family Rules release time on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does DeMarcus Family Rules release on Netflix?

DeMarcus Family Rules Netflix will be dropping on the streaming platform this Wednesday, i.e. on August 19, 2020. DeMarcus Family Rules release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT which is 3:00 am ET. The viewers in Brazil will be able to watch the first season of the series at 5:00 am Brasilia Standard Time.

The viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to stream the reality show at 8:00 am BST. Viewers in India will be able to watch the show at 12:30 pm IST. All the Netflix subscribers in Australia will be able to stream the show at 5 pm AEST.

About DeMarcus Family Rules

The show will be a treat for the fans of country music and feel good family shows. The upcoming show DeMarcus Family Rules features Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, his wife Allison, and their two kids, Madeline Leigh and Dylan Jay. The show is produced by Chrisley Knows Best‘s Todd Chrisley.

The official synopsis of Demarcus Family Rules on Netflix website reads as, “Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and ex-beauty queen Allison DeMarcus write their own rules for juggling family and fun in this reality show.” The show follows the ups and downs of Jay and Allison’s marriage and their lives which revolve around their kids and career.

The trailer was released by the makers on August 5 and shows several scenes of the family as they prepare and head out for a camping trip. Here is a look at the Demarcus Family Rules trailer

