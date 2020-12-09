Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 15 Years Of Debut Film 'Kalyug'; Fans Remember Iconic Songs From It

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to mark the 15-year anniversary of his debut film, Kalyug. He posted a collage of Kalyug stills and posters while speaking about how much this film meant to him. Through the caption of the post, he indicated that the experience of working on this film alongside the talented cast was beyond this world. Kunal Kemmu’s fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they remember the film and the catchy music that came with it.

Kunal Kemmu’s Kalyug completes 15 years

Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram to speak about his debut in Bollywood, 15 years ago, while shedding some light on his debut film, Kalyug. He posted a bunch of pictures related to the film while shedding some light on the fond memories attached with this thriller-drama entertainer.

In the collage posted, he has compiled two posters of Kalyug along with a picture of his character from the film. In the first posted, he is seen looking at the camera, alongside celebrated actors like Emraan Hashmi and Ashutosh Rana, amongst others. They all have an intense look across their face, indicating that the film has a serious storyline. In the second poster, he is seen with actor Deepal Shaw as they run for their lives with horrified expressions on their faces.

In the picture put up on the right corner, the actor is seen portraying the role of Kunal, who is a mysterious man with a disturbing past. He is seen wearing a pair of black shades along with the iconic hairstyle which was a trend in 2005.

In the caption for the post, Kunal Kemmu has mentioned that the film released 15 years ago. He has also jokingly stated that his good skin hides his age well, which is a blessing for him. He has thanked the team for giving him such a great opportunity in Bollywood with this lovely film. Kunal Kemmu has also spoken about the catchy songs and the talented cast which carried this film well. Have a look at the post on Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans are remembering this film and its mesmerizing songs. They have also spoken highly of the makers as they created a good piece with an intriguing storyline. Have a look at a few comments here.

