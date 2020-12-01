Kunal Kemmu Shares An 'expectation Vs Reality Picture' With Fans; Check It Out

Kunal Kemmu keeps his fans hooked with his funny antics not only in movies but also on social media. The Golmaal star recently reposted a funny picture featuring him and wife Soha Ali Khan, which a fan page of him had created. Read on to know about Kunal Kemmu's Instagram posts and the latest meme he shared about himself.

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story

The Go Goa Gone actor took to his Instagram stories and posted a meme created by one of his fan pages. The funny picture featured Kunal Kemmu's wife Soha Ali Khan and the actor himself where there is a comparison between expectations and reality.

The photo mentioned Kunal's best friend expectations and placed a cute picture of the actor with Soha in that category and then, on the other hand, showed Kunal's best friend reality wherein the actor can be seen with his motorcycle. Kemmu reposted this meme and added laughing emoticons as well. His wife Soha also added this picture on her story and wrote, "Sigh, so true". You can see the image here.

Kunal Kemmu's photos are testimony to his love for motorbikes. The star keeps sharing pictures with his bikes and biker squad. Kunal has a series of pictures where he can be seen posing with his motorcycle and his biker friends while taking trips and going on Sunday rides. You can see the pictures here.

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram is flooded with his photoshoot pictures as well as his work. His latest photo has him looking dapper in an all-black outfit and looking straight into the camera. He has captioned the post, "à¤†à¤à¤–à¥‹ à¤•à¥€ à¤—à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤–à¤¼à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤«à¤¼ à¤¹à¥‹à¤‚".

On the work front, he was last seen in the second season of his Zee5 web series Abhay. It is a crime-thriller web series that also features Ram Kapoor and Chunkey Panday in pivotal roles along with Kunal Kemmu. Kunal Kemmu's latest theatrical release was Malang that also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: Kunal Kemmu official instagram account

