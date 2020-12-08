Ram Kapoor Shares Throwback Family Picture, Quips 'when My Babies Were Actually Babies'

Ram Kapoor took to his Instagram yesterday on December 7, 2020 to share a throwback picture with his wife Gautami Kapoor and kids. Fans and followers have been showering love on the picture posted by the actor yesterday. Read along and take a look at the post and more.

Ram Kapoor share throwback family picture

Ram Kapoor took to his Instagram on December 7, 2020, to share an adorable family picture with his ‘babies’. The picture of him and his family is quite old, and his kids are just toddlers in it. He wrote for his caption, “Blast from the past ... when my babies were actually babies” followed by two hug emoticons.

The post has received a lot of love from the fans and followers and has 17k likes so far. Fans have a dropped a series of comments and what catches attention is his wife Gautami’s comment who wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! Can we turn back the clock!!!!”. Take a look at the comments here.

The actor often shares pictures with his wife and kids on his Instagram profile. He shares throwback pictures from vacations, selfies and moments with their pet doggo at home. Take a look at some of the actor’s posts here.

On the work front

Ram Kapoor was recently seen in Mira Nair’s adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel, A Suitable Boy. The mini-series was released in India through Netflix and Ram Kapoor plays the role of Mahesh Kapoor, the State Minister of Revenue who is the father of Ishaan Khatter’s character Maan Kapoor. The series also featured in leading roles, Tanya Maniktala, Tabu and Rasika Duggal among others.

He was also seen in the second season of Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay 2 on the streaming platform Zee5. Ram Kapoor plays the role of a kidnapper who dies in a bomb blast later. The crime-thriller also stars Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Chunky Pandey and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

