Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 2 Million Instagram Followers, Shares Adorable Pic With Daughter

Actor Kunal Kemmu who is quite active on social media crossed two million followers on Instagram. In order to thank his fans for their constant love and support, the actor shared a beautiful picture with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen looking at each other and trying to start a conversation. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that it always takes two people to start a conversation about a million things.

Kunal Kemmu thanks fans for their love

Further, he thanked all his fans and Instagram family that has been expanding at a very rapid pace. Sharing his happiness, the Lootcase actor wrote, “It takes 2 to start a conversation. And the conversation can be about a million things.. maybe even 2 million things! Stoked to see my insta family grow. Thank you guys for all the love support criticism and motivation. Will keep doing what I do and will keep growing together. Lots of love.”

The actor has been an avid social media user and when it comes to sharing some quirky posts, he leaves no stone unturned to amuse his fans. Recently, Kunal had shared a witty post on Instagram One of the fans of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had made a meme on the two. The meme read 'Expectation Vs Reality', which displayed that it was expected for Soha to cook, but Kunal was the one who cooked. Kunal reposted this meme with laughing emojis and revealed about who cooks at home between him and his wife, Soha Ali Khan. Earlier to this, the actor also reposted another hilarious meme that was created by his fan. The meme read a conversation between a teacher and a student. The teacher asked the student about why one celebrated Children’s day on November 14 and the student replied with a hilarious answer saying that it was because one celebrated Valentine’s day on November 14.

