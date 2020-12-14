Kunal Kemmu And Soha Ali Khan Are 'black To Basics' While Sharing A New Post

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to post an amazing picture of herself with her husband. The actor has her own way of sharing cute glimpses of her life with captions on her social media, she shared this spectacular picture with husband, Kunal Kemmu with a quirky caption. Let’s have a look at how Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu nailed their look in black.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu nails the basic Black look

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were recently seen together on social media where they both can be seen in an all-black look. Soha shared this post in which she can be seen wearing a black turtle-neck top posing with her hand on Kunal Kemmu’s waist. Kunal can be seen in a full-sleeved t-shirt with a cool pair of shades and a hat all in black.

In the caption, Soha Ali Khan stated how she was ‘black to basics’ with hubby Kunal Kemmu and tagged him in the post. While all the fans were in awe of their love, many others complimented the lovely couple on how cute and adorable they looked together.

One of the fans even mentioned how it was always amazing to watch Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu together and how she loved them together in one frame. One of the other fans also addressed them as ‘Sohnal’ and sent love their way. See how the fans reacted to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s latest post in black.



Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Initial Years With 'Saif-Haven'; Check Her Post

Also Read Neha Dhupia Enjoys Her Evening With 'baby Girl' Mehr And A 'herd Of Horses'; Watch



As Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s pictures are loved by their fans, here’s another one from the lot that received immense love from their fans. This picture was posted by Kunal Kemmu on the occasion of Diwali, 2020. In the post, Soha Ali Khan can be seen in a radiant purple coloured salwar kurta with a set of stunning earrings while Kunal can be seen in a cool kurta with a vibrant smile on his face.

Through the post, he wished all his fans a very happy Diwali and hoped for his fans that all their fears, worries and troubles disappear in the bright light of love, kindness, happiness and compassion. All their fans were delighted to receive these wishes and also mentioned how cute they looked together by dropping in tons of heart emojis.

Also Read Kunal Kemmu Celebrates 15 Years Of Debut Film 'Kalyug'; Fans Remember Iconic Songs From It

Also Read Soha Ali Khan Goes Down The Memory Lane On Sharmila Tagore's 76th Birthday; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.