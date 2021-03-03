Kunal Kemmu Celebrates World Wildlife Day; Shares Wildlife Photographs On Social Media

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to his Instagram handle to share his wildlife photographs on World Wildlife Day. Kemmu in the post mentioned that he has always been fond of wildlife and photography. The actor took pictures of a tiger, a peacock and owls in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase Makes A Record; Actor Sends A Virtual Hug To His 'beloved' Viewers

Kunal Kemmu shares his collection

The Lootcase actor chose to celebrate his love for wildlife and photography on World Wildlife Day by sharing a short series of photographs that he took while wandering into the wild. He has expressed his gratitude through the caption of the photos. The actor wrote that his love for photography and wildlife started at the same time.

He considers being fortunate to see wildlife closely as both humbling as well as introspective and mentions that the experience is incomparable. The actor then addresses his two million followers and says that people usually overlook the gift of wildlife that nature has given to mankind and mentions that wildlife's existence is itself important. "Celebrating the wildlife today and every day", the actor adds with #WorldWildlifeDay. He finally ends the caption by giving photo credits to himself as 'Yours truly' and mentioning Ranthambore National Park as the location.

Kunal Kemmu's photos gathered a lot of compliments from fans within a few hours. Fans of Kunal Kemmu's photography since then have been praising the actor and commenting on the post. From 'wow' to 'amazing' the comments are also coupled with various emojis.

Also read | Kunal Kemmu Wishes Mary Kom On Her Birthday; Asks Her To 'pack A Punch'

Wildlife lover Kunal Kemmu

While fans are praising Kunal Kemmu's photos and photography, this is not the first time that the actor has expressed his love for the wild. The Go Goa Gone actor also has a realistic tiger tattoo carved on his calf. He shared a post through his Instagram handle when the tiger was completed after 30 hours of work.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Rekindles His Love For Photography At His Home; Shares Pictures

Kunal Kemmu Trivia

Kunal Kemmu is well known for his acting as a child artist in movies Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Zakhm (1998), and Dushman (1998). The actor has also been featured in several Bollywood movies as he grew up including Traffic Signal, Bhaag Johnny, Blood Money, and Golmaal 3. Kemmu recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award in the category 'Best Actor (Comedy)' for his performance in Lootcase.

Also Read | Kunal Kemmu Posts Quirky Video Wishing Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday

Image Source: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.