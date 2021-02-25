Kunal Kemmu Rekindles His Love For Photography At His Home; Shares Pictures

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram on Thursday and shared pictures he had clicked of objects and frames in his house. He posted four pictures as he rekindled his love for photography and shared it on his social media account. The actor wrote alongside the black and white pictures, "Rekindled my love for photography today and ended up clicking some frames and stuff around the house. #homephotography #photography #blackandwhite #frames #nikons750 #khemsterclicks". Take a look at his pictures here.

Kunal Kemmu rekindles his love for photography

Kunal Kemmu shared a series of pictures rekindling his love for photography, using a Nikon 750 lens. The first picture is of a miniature motorbike overlooking a window. The second one is a mini glass sculpture of what is assumed to be a jaguar. The third is of a monk sitting in padmasana posture, while the fourth one is of a small glass flower sculpture. Take a look at what fans have reacted to these pictures here.

Kunal also shared more pictures of his photography skills on his Instagram stories. With all pictures in black and white, the first picture was one taken in his hallway. The second one was a window sill with pots and plans facing the sunlight. The third is a random picture of some objects with a fruit basket in focus, while the fourth was a picture of his cute dog, which he called #framingmasti. Take a look a the pictures below.

Last Sunday, February 21, the actor shared a picture of him holding the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor (Comedy) for his performance in the 2020 film Lootcase. The film received a positive response from audiences and critics. Sharing the post on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "Honoured, Happy and Humbled! Best Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards This one is for the entire team of Lootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and everyone who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude."

Kunal Kemmu on the work front

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu last appeared in the comedy thriller film Lootcase. The film was released on Disney+ Hostar and garnered critical acclaim for the performances, dialogues and screenplay. Kemmu is now set to star in the upcoming Go Goa Gone sequel. The movie was announced last year and was slated for March 2021 release. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has not been delayed. Take a look at the teaser poster for the film here:

