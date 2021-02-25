Kunal Kemmu Posts Quirky Video Wishing Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to wish his friend and actor Shahid Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday. The Lootcase actor shared a hilarious video as he wished Shahid on his 40th birthday. Kunal Kemmu shared a video in which he and Shahid were dancing in a hilarious way. Along with the video, Kunal wrote down his birthday wish for Shahid.

Kunal Kemmu posts a quirky video wishing Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

In the video, both Kunal Kemmu and Shahid Kapoor can be seen wearing hoodies as they pose on the streets of a foreign land. Further on, the two were seen dancing in a hilarious and quirky way. The hilarious video was complemented with a cute caption written by Kunal for his dear friend.

Kunal Kemmu began by wishing Shahid on his birthday and posted a heart emoji and tagged the actor. He later wrote that he wishes that Shahid keeps dancing happily every day. He also mentioned, "May we learn some better steps to celebrate". The actor thus referred to the dance video posted above in the story and the quirky dance they did in it.

Kunal Kemmu on the work front

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in suspense thriller Malang and comedy-drama Lootcase. Both the film received acclaim and Kunal was praised for his performances. Besides the two films, Kunal Kemmu was also seen in the second season of his highly successful web series, Abhay. He will next be seen in Go Goa Gone 2. Released in 2013, Go Goa Gone was a critical success. Last year, the makers had announced the sequel.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor delivered the biggest solo hit of his career in Kabir Singh in 2019. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. He is now gearing up for the release of his next film titled Jersey, which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Besides, Jersey, Shahid is all set to make his web debut with an action-packed web series directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man, Go Goa Gone fame.

