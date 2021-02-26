Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase Makes A Record; Actor Sends A Virtual Hug To His 'beloved' Viewers

Kunal Kemmu recently shared some great news about one of his movies setting the record of being one of India's 'Most Liked Direct-To-OTT-Films' of all times. The actor shared this news with his fans through social media, mentioning that Lootcase made this record and how he was humbled to know about it. He thanked the Lootcase team along with the fans who showered tons of love on the movie. Fans also reacted to his post stating how his film Lootcase was ‘the best movie ever’ and how they 'had the best time watching the movie’.

Kunal Kemmu recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this amazing news with his fans that one of his popular films, Lootcase, has become one of India's 'Most Liked Direct-To-OTT-Films' of all times. He further added how humbled and glad he felt on hearing this news about his film making this record. He also mentioned how he was glad that the team’s collective hard work had paid off and then sent a big virtual hug to his awesome team and the beloved viewers.

Fans took to Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram and congratulated the actor on receiving this huge accolade and also mentioned how much they loved his movie. Many of the fans began sharing their own Lootcase reviews in the comment section stating how it was the best thing that happened in 2020. Many of them also added how it was the best comedy movie they had ever seen while many others stated how this accolade was well-deserved and also mentioned how he was as amazing in the movie as always. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post about his movie becoming one of India's 'Most Liked Direct-To-OTT-Films' of all time.

Lootcase reviews

Lootcase, released in 2020, revolves around Kunal Kemmu’s character who finds a suitcase full of money and as he decides to keep it, he finds that there were other people who wanted the suitcase. The movie had a hilarious storyline with Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, Gajraj Rao and others showcasing their spectacular acting skills. The movie also received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audiences.

