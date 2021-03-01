Kunal Kemmu Wishes Mary Kom On Her Birthday; Asks Her To 'pack A Punch'

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom, fondly known as Mary Kom celebrates her birthday on March 1. Lootcase actor Kunal Kemmu wished the boxer on her birthday. On March 1, 2021, Mary Kom has turned 38 years old. Kunal shared sweet birthday wishes for the Olympic medallist.

Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's wishes on Mary Kom's birthday:

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram stories to share wishes on Mary Kom's birthday. He posted an image of Mary in her boxing gear and a smile on her face. In the story, Kunal wished the boxer saying, "May you always pack a punch". In the image, Mary Kom wore a red outfit with red boxing gloves. In 2014, a movie was made to commend the efforts of Mary Kom.

A glimpse into Mary Kom's movie

Viacom18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced the movie Mary Kom to show Kom's struggle to become a female boxer representing India in International Championships. The movie also highlighted Mary Kom's comeback into boxing after giving it up post-marriage. Mary Kom's movie showed the boxer's struggle juggling the roles of a boxer, a wife and a mother.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred as the main lead. The movie also had Priyanka Chopra ace playback singing as she sang the lullaby Chaoro. The Mary Kom cast included Darshan Kumar as Mary Kom's partner Onler Kom and Nepalese actor Sunil Thapa as her coach M. Narjit Singh. The movie won a total of 11 awards, three of which were awarded to Priyanka Chopra for her role in the movie.

Mary Kom has appeared for the International Boxing Association (Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur), AIBA Women World Boxing Championships seven times so far since 2001 and won the gold medal six times. She has also earned 5 gold medals at Asian Women's Championships since 2003. The AIBA has awarded Mary Kom as the world's No. 1 female light-flyweight.

In 2016, Mary Kom was nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee. She, along with boxer Akhil Kumar, was also appointed as National Observers for boxing.

