Kunal Kemmu Wishes His Fans On World Pizza Day With A Throwback Picture From New York

It's World Pizza Day! Pizza has come a long way and over a period of time it has become one of the comfort foods for many. This day is meant to celebrate pizza in all its glory. Commemorating World Pizza Day, Golmaal actor Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a picture with a pizza.

Kunal Kemmu's photos

Go Goa Gone star Kunal Kemmu is quite active on Instagram and never leaves a chance to post something. He recently shared a picture with a pizza on the occasion of World Pizza Day. The actor could be seen wearing a black shirt and smiling into the camera with a full pizza and his caption read, "4 AM, @ New York. Me: Jet Lagging - Stomach Growling - Subsistence Hunting - Pizza Craving - Me Smiling! ðŸ˜ Happy #WorldPizzaDay" (sic). Check out his Instagram post below:

Kunal enjoys a fan following of two million people on Instagram and his World Pizza Day post received close to 37K likes in less than an hour of posting it. Fans of the actor pointed out how both he and the pizza looked amazing. While one comment read, "You and the pizza ðŸ˜", another follower said, "Caption: wah wah wah wahâ¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ". You can see a few of the comments here.

Kunal Kemmu filmography

Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated 14 years of the release of his National Award-winning film Traffic Signal on Instagram. The Madhur Bhandarkar directorial had received two National Film Awards, one for Best Director and another one for the Best Make-Up Artist. The film was released on February 2, 2007, to critical acclaim. The actor wrote on Instagram, "Here's to 14 years of this special movie. 'Silsila', a character that molded my perspective towards many things in life. A big virtual hug to the entire team for their support & learnings I've received on shoots. And a big Thank You to my fans for their unconditional love." You can see Kunal's Instagram post here:

Image Credits: Kunal Kemmu Official Instagram Account

