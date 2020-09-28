Kunal Kemmu Enjoys A Reunion With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; See Post Here

Actor Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are among the most popular father-daughter duos in Bollywood. The actor is making full use of his quarantine time to thicken his bond with daughter Inaaya, and his Instagram handle is proof of the same. Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of Inaaya with Kunal and mocked the ongoing lockdown situation hilariously leaving her fans in splits.

Kunal Kemmu has a reunion with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, just like her cousin Taimur Ali Khan, has now become very popular on social media platforms. Father Kunal Kemmu quite often posts some extremely adorable and goofy pictures and videos of himself with Inaaya that instantly go viral on social media.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a cute photo of the father-daughter duo, which shows their strong bond. In the IG post, the toddler is seen in Kunal’s arms. Sharing the photograph, Soha Ali Khan captioned it, “A much-awaited reunion” (sic). Check out the post below:

As soon as the post surfaced on social media, fans of the actor took to the comment section to talk about the photo. While some said their daughter is ‘adorable’ & ‘cute’, others dropped heart & fire emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at the comments here:

Soha-Kunal’s wish for Inaaya on Daughter’s day

On the occasion of Daughter’s day, Soha Ali Khan shared the sweetest message for her munchkin. The actor posted a photo of Inaaya with a mischievous expression on her face and conveyed her wishes for her. She captioned the post, “May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday” (sic). Take a look:

On the other hand, Kunal Kemmu posted a candid picture of himself with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in his arms. The actor wrote, “When the world fits in your arms, and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter. #happydaughtersday"" (sic). Have a look:

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s movie Lootcase. His last theatrical release was Malang which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Kunal Kemmu is currently enjoying the success of the second installment of his web-series Abhay, which was released on ZEE5 Premium on August 14, 2020. Soha Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2018 film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

(Image Credits: Soha Ali Khan IG)

