Kunal Kemmu Shares Laid Back Picture, Fan Asks 'are You Lost Kunal Jaan?'

On September 22, 2020, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu shared a cool black-and-white picture of himself on his social media. The actor sported a very casual look while posing in the picture. He gave an apt caption for the picture. Scroll down to take a look at Kunal Kemmu's recent Instagram post.

Kunal Kemmu's latest Instagram post

Kunal Kemmu recently took to his Instagram to share a dashing picture of himself. The black and white photo of Kumal Kemmu looks cool as he leans back on the sofa while looking away from the camera. Kunal Kemmu is seen wearing a Godfather graphic sweatshirt along with quirky black sunglasses. Kunal Kemmu captioned the picture as "Laid back kinda Guy" which goes well with Kunal Kemmu's Instagram photo as he looks very calm and unpretentious in the the photo.

Fans took to Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post to comment in huge numbers. In a few minutes, Kunal Kemmu's photo already has a lot of comments. A fanpage couldn't stop flirting with Kunal Kemmu in his comment section. The fan asked Kunal, "are you lost Kunal Jaan?" referring to the film 365 days with Michele Morrone starring in the lead role. Other fans commented with fire and heart emojis. Some even asked him when are the next episodes of Kunal Kemmu's show Abhay are going to release. Take a look at some of the comments:

Image Source: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

A peek into Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Kunal Kemmu's Instagram is flooded with his photoshoot pictures as well as his work. Recently, Kemmu shared a picture of himself looking out of a glass window. The actor looks extremely stylish as he is seen wearing a blue zipper. His reflection on the glass window adds up to the photo. Kunal Khemu's Instagram post is captioned as "blue blue" referring to the colour of his blue zipper.

Kunal Kemmu on the work front

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the second season of his Zee5 web series Abhay. It is a crime-thriller web series that also features Ram Kapoor and Chunkey Panday in pivotal roles along with Kunal Kemmu. Kunal Kemmu's latest theatrical release was Malang that also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

