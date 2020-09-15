Kunal Kemmu Enjoys 'late Night Vibes' With 'retro Jam' On Rajesh Khanna's Song; Watch

Kunal Kemmu recently entertained his fans with late-night retro jamming sessions. On September 14, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him singing late singer Mukesh's song, Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye. Fans lauded Kunal Kemmu and were quick to share their reactions. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's Instagram post and watch his 'Retro jam'.

Kunal Kemmu's 'late night vibes'

In this Instagram post, Kunal Kemmu can be spotted donning a black graphic tee clubbed with a sporty cap, holding a wooden finish guitar. The Instagram video gained more than 48k views, within hours of its posting. Kunal Kemmu's caption simply read as, 'Retro jam #latenightvibes'. Kunal Kemmu sang an emotional track from Rajesh Khanna's film Anand. The song is crooned by late Bollywood playback singer Mukesh.

Kunal Kemmu sang-

Kahin door jab din dhal jaye

Saanj ki dulhan badan churaye

Chupke se aaye Kahin door jab din dhal jaye

Saanj ki dulhan badan churaye

Chupke se aaye Mere khayalon ke aangan mein

Koi sapno ke deep jalaye, deep jalaye

Fans call it soothing

Fans have showered the video's comment section with praises and compliments for Kunal Kemmu. One of the Instagram users wrote, "justtt amazingggðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜.....itss beautiful lovelyy", while another commented, "You have such lovely voice". One of the fans also added, "Want to see more content like you are doing...i love you". Take a look at more fans' reactions below.

Kunal Kemmu's 'mid-day mashup'

This wasn't the first time the Kalyug actor had charmed his fans with his voice. Earlier, during the lockdown, Kunal had posted an IGTV video of him singing a mashup of his favourite songs. On May 2, he took to his Instagram and wrote, "Mid Day mashup @mohitsuri special". His mashup video began with Atif Aslam's song from his own film, Aadat Si Hai Mujhko. Next, he moved to Ankit Tiwari's song from Ek Villian, Teri Galiyan. Check out Kunal Kemmu's Instagram video.

On the work front

Kunal was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's movie Lootcase and his last theatrical release was Malang, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur Anil Kapoor and Disha Patani. Kunal Kemmu is currently relishing in the success of the second installment of his web-series Abhay. The series was released on ZEE5 Premium on August 14. This is a crime thriller drama featuring Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

