Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Is 'locked Outside, For A Change'; See Post

Actor Soha Ali Khan keeps entertaining her fan army with her quirky social media posts. From sharing adorable posts of her daughter to uploading throwback photos of the Pataudi family, her Instagram profile often creates quite a buzz online. While sharing her recent post, Soha Ali Khan mocked the ongoing lockdown situation hilariously leaving her fans in splits.

Soha Ali Khan’s daughter locked out

Living life amid the COVID-19 lockdown has been a rough phase for many. With strict restrictions imposed on everything, be it travelling or gym, life has come to a standstill. Although certain relaxations have been implemented during the unlock phase, travelling hasn’t become entirely safe as of yet. Just like everyone, Soha Ali Khan was also quarantining with her family to follow social distancing.

However, now it appears that something completely opposite has happened with Soha’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared an adorable picture of her toddler strolling outside. Inaaya can be seen looking at a closed-door as the camera captures her.

Donning a blue top and striped pants, her look is accessorised with purple footwear and a florescent cap. She wrote alongside for the first time in forever Inaaya was “locked out, for a change”. Check it out here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t control themselves from appreciating Soha’s picture. While some said her daughter is ‘adorable’ & ‘cute’, other dropped heart & fire emoticons in her comment section. A few fans also laughed, take a look at it here:

In another cute post shared by her, Kunal Kemmu’s daughter was seen having a gala time blowing bubbles. Donning a flash t-shirt paired with blue trousers and footwear, Inaaya’s face can be seen lit with glee. Standing at what appears to be their lawn, the toddler is enjoying her life to the fullest. Soha wrote another quirky caption for the photo, asking to not ‘burst her bubble’.

On the work front, Inaaya's father Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the movie Lootcase, which got an OTT platform release. The movie also features Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Aaryan Prajapati, Gajraj Rao and Ranveer Shorey in prominent roles. The movie got a score of 7.7 on IMDb.

