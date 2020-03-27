Kunal Kemmu Entertains Fans By Singing A Ranbir Kapoor Medley | See Videos

Kunal Kemmu has been entertaining his fans in the best way possible amidst the self-quarantine measure taken up by the country. He has been uploading various fun videos where he can be seen singing and playing guitar amidst other things. In a recent video, he can be seen singing out a few Ranbir Kapoor songs.

Kunal Kemmu’s Ranbir Kapoor song medley

Kunal Kemmu recently uploaded a bunch of videos where he could be seen singing while he plays his guitar. In the recent post, he is singing a combination of two of the most famous songs that have come out of Ranbir Kapoor films. He can be seen singing the song Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in the beginning and gradually shifting to Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Kunal Kemmu can be seen dressed casually. In the caption for the post, he has mentioned how it is his mid-day medley. He has also mentioned that this is Ranbir Kapoor's special time. Have a look at Kunal Kemmu’s videos from his Instagram here.

Kunal Kemmu’s advice to his fans

Kunal Kemmu recently put up a video advising people to stay home and take the isolation seriously. He put up a video where he can be seen asking the people to spend time with family and find a hobby. He has explained how the maximum that the people can do today is to stay home and stay safe. Have a look at the video put up by him here.

