Coronavirus Outbreak Leads Puja Banerjee & Beau Kunal Verma To Postpone Their Wedding?

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of couples postponing their marriages. The Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev fame Puja Banerjee and beau Kunal Verma are one of them. The couple planned to tie the knot in April but due to the nationwide shutdown, they are thinking about postponing their wedding.

Puja Banerjee admits that her wedding shopping has halted due to Coronavirus

In an exclusive interview with an online portal, Puja Banerjee spoke about the difficulties that she and her soon-to-be husband Kunal Verma are facing due to the Coronavirus crisis. Banerjee stated that the outbreak has affected them and they are thinking of postponing the wedding. However, she also added that they have not taken a definitive call as of yet, and are waiting till April.

Elaborating more on the difficulties that they are facing due to the nationwide shutdown, the actor said that she also had to halt their wedding shopping. She further added that the situation is such that they will have to sit with their families and make a decision after March 31. The duo was planning to get married mid-April in a traditional Bengali wedding.

She also opened up about how she and Kunal are practising social distancing. In the same interview, she revealed that Kunal stays in close vicinity but cannot visit her place, and the same applies to her. She added that she video calls Kunal daily to stay in touch. She concluded her statement by saying that there are a few cases of COVID-19 detected next to her building, hence proper measures are being taken.

