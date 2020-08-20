Kunal Kemmu Wishes 'little Lioness' Karishma Kemmu With An Adorable Childhood Pic

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to Instagram stories to wish his younger sister Karishma on the occasion of her birthday. He posted an adorable childhood picture of them while calling her a little lioness. Kunal Kemmu’s wife, Soha Ali Khan, also had a few heartfelt words for her sister-in-law, which she put forth through an adorable social media post.

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to social media to share an adorable childhood picture while wishing his sister Karishma Kemmu a happy birthday. In the picture posted, a young Kunal can be seen posing with his baby sister who does not look very pleased with being clicked. He is kneeling on the ground on a sunny day, while he also holds up Karishma for a picture. He is sporting a bright smile while she looks grumpy in a cute frock.

Kunal Kemmu has added a small note next to the picture, wishing Karishma a happy birthday, while also called her a little lioness. He has also added a bunch of stickers and emoticons in an attempt to put forth the love that he has for her. Have a look at the adorable birthday story on Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram here.

Actor Soha Ali Khan also took to social media to wish her sister-in-law on her special day. She posted a bunch of pictures with the Kemmu family while wishing her through a small note. The pictures showcase various memories that they have shared together as a family. The pictures also indicated that Soha Ali Khan has a special bond with her sister-in-law Karishma Kemmu as seen in most of the pictures.

In the caption for the post, Soha Ali Khan has wished Karishma a happy and blessed birthday. She has written that they will not be celebrating her special day together, but she is sending her virtual hugs and kisses on the special occasion. The pictures and the adorable note in the caption are also being loved by her fans as they have expressed in the comments section. Have a look at the post on Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

