Kunal Kemmu Mourns Demise Of Nishikant Kamat And Pandit Jasraj; See Post

The film and music industry lost two great lives on August 17. 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 50. Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj also passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. As soon as the news came, many celebrities took to their social media to mourn the demise of the two. Actor Kunal Kemmu also took to his social media stories to pay tribute to them.

Kunal Kemmu pays tribute to Nishikant Kamat and Pandit Jasraj

Actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media stories to mourn the loss of director Nishikant Kamat. Sharing a picture of him, he wrote, "Gone too soon". He further added, "My prayers and condolences to the family".

Nishikant Kamat was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was hospitalised due to abdominal distention and jaundice and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The director had suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past and his illness had relapsed. He was undergoing treatment for the same and was in a critical condition. He passed away on Monday at the age of 50. Riteish Deshmukh, Milap Zaveri, Ajay Devgn, and many others took to their social media to mourn his loss.

Lootcase actor Kunal Kemmu later took to his social media to pay his tribute to Pandit Jasraj. Sharing a picture of him, Kemmu wrote, "I had the privilege and honour of meeting him when I was young and watching him live". He further wrote, "A maestro a legend. Your music will live with us forever". He added, "Prayers and condolences to the family".

Pandit Jasraj passed away at the age of 90. He suffered from a cardiac arrest and was in New Jersey at the time of his death. The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj when she spoke to PTI. An official statement released by his family read, "With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA.

May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

Pandit Jasraj Ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana.

Bapuji, Jai Ho…".

(With inputs from PTI)

