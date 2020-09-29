Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 3rd Birthday With Kunal, Shares Glimpses

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned 3 on September 29, 2020. On her special day, Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable family portrait and gave a peek into how they celebrated the little star's special day. As seen in the pic, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal held differently coloured icecream props and posed for the camera. The photo was clicked at a serene location amid the greenery.

While Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sported a blue frilly frock, her parents kept it casual. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Three years old today." Soon, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday post met with a flurry of comments. In no time, Neha Dhupia dropped an endearing comment which read, "Happy happy happy birthday our little Inni poo. We love you loads." Actor Sophie Choudhry penned, "Aww, such a gorgeous pic. Tons of love princess Inaaya. Happy bday."

Soha Ali Khan: 'Three years old today'

Along with the family pic, the Rang De Basanti actor also gave a glimpse of how Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spoke to her friends over a video chat. In the pic, Inaaya could be seen munching on some cupcakes, whilst talking to a group of people over the conference.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The duo was also papped outside their Mumbai residence. Breaking the big news, Kunal took to Twitter and wrote, "We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love & blessings." On October 1, he revealed the name of his baby. "We have named our daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little Inaaya is happy and healthy and she thanks all of you for your love and blessings" Kunal tweeted.

The duo, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu keep sharing glimpses of their whereabouts with Inaaya Naumi on Instagram. Recently, on the occasion of Daughter's Day, Kunal penned a lengthy heartfelt note for his daughter. He wrote, "When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter."

