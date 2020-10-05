Hina Khan Rings In Her 33rd Birthday With Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan; Watch Video

Actor Hina Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday on October 2. While she received wishes from many, she also got a special surprise from Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

Before the trio began shooting, Hina Khan blew the candles and cut her cake. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Hina first offered some cake to Gauahar, who then said, "God bless you, I'm gonna give you some cherry." After this, Hina shared a piece of cake with Sidharth Shukla too. Take a look at the video below.

Hina Khan celebrates b'day with Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan

On Hina Khan's special day, beau Rocky Jaiswal's post for her won many hearts. Rocky took a trip down the memory lane and shared a video that gave a glimpse of the duo's memorable moments spent together. From their local getaways to their trips at various exotic locations, the video compilation had it all. In the clip, the duo danced to the tunes of John Abraham's song, Hai Junoon.

Sharing the video, Rocky Jaiswal penned a heartfelt note for Hina Khan and called her the 'LIFE of his life'. Rocky wrote, "Happy Birthday to the LIFE of my life. All the years we’ve been together, all the moments we’ve shared and cherished, all the memories that glued us forever .. were possible because of this moment. The day you were born my love @realhinakhan

Can’t be more Happy than this. Happy Birthday to the girl who loves without a reason and reasons always with Love."

On the work front, Hina dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. She made her digital debut with Hungama Play's Damaged 2. She was then roped in for the film, Unlock: The Haunted App, alongside Kushal Tandon. Khan also featured in the short film, Smartphone. She recently starred in a new music album titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.

The duo's chemistry in the clip garnered massive love from the audience. Recently, the makers of the song dropped a BTS video on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are given by Sayeed Quadri.

