Tiger Shroff Flaunts His Biceps & Says 'Got My Eyes On You'; Fans Pour Love

On October 4, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram and posted a portrait of himself. In the photo, Tiger sported a loose black vest and flaunted his biceps. Sharing the pic, Shroff wrote, "Got my eyes on you." Soon, fans rushed to flood the comments section with love.

Actor Rahul Dev wrote, "Awesomeness", whereas Punit Malhotra went to call Tiger "solid". An amused fan wrote, "Waiting for Ganpat". Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Tiger Shroff recently dropped his debut single titled Unbelievable, which garnered lots of love from fans. His first music album is in collaboration with Pop-Culture outfit and is presented by Big Bang Music. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the music video shows the actor romancing a woman, who ultimately falls for him in the end. Along with singing, Tiger also showcases his phenomenal dance moves in the clip.

His track heaped praises from Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ishaan Khatter, dancer Lauren Gotlieb and many others. Singer Navraj Hans commented, "Awesome bhaji." Television actor Rohit Roy wrote, "Wowww." Unbelievable is written by DG Mayne and Avitesh Shrivastav. Take a look at the video below.

Interestingly, Unbelievable made it to a Billboard global chart. Tiger Shroff penned a lengthy note and expressed gratitude to all his fans and well-wishers for their love. Tiger wrote, "Didn’t in my wildest dreams even think about my debut single #unbelievable appearing on the billboard global charts. Only have my fans, supporters, and well-wishers to thank. Thanks once again guys for the love appreciation for my humble attempt at this game. Lots of love."

Soon, many popular faces from the industry flocked to comment on his post. "Historic, super, lots of love cheers," wrote Himesh Reshammiya. Disha Patani called his achievement "insane". Whereas, Tiger's sister Kishu called him an "absolute star".

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan's directorial, Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. This year in February, Tiger Shroff announced that he will be seen in the upcoming movie, Heropanti 2. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021.

