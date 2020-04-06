Kunal Kemmu Introduces 'Masti' With A Hilarious Profile, Calls Her His 'best Friend'

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities have been updating their social media accounts with pictures of their companions at home. Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu has posted a collage of photos of his pet dog 'Masti', who has been his favourite companion during the lockdown, along with an adorable yet hilarious caption with the dog's style profile. He wrote, "Name of the model : Masti , Breed: Beagle, Photographer: @khemster2, Hair: natural, Make up: no make up look, Outfit: au naturel, Designer: God ( my favourite designer)".

The post has his fans in splits as well as shower their love to the cute little Beagle through their comments and likes. Pari actor Anushka Sharma, who also has a dog called 'Dude', was also left in splits with the adorable description of Kunal's pet. Earlier on Sunday, Kunal had also posted a video, specially dedicated to Masti, as he introduced his fans to his 'best friend'.

Pets undoubtedly make the best companions in times of crisis and Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty have shared proof of the same through their social media accounts. The industry has been under complete lockdown since last month due to the rising cases of the deadly coronavirus infections in the country. Celebrities have since reached out to fund many organizations that aim to provide relief to the daily wage workers and technicians whose livelihoods have been affected due to the pandemic.

Impact of the coronavirus pandemic in India

The novel coronavirus outbreak has been rampant in the country since last week with the total number of confirmed cases over 3666 as on Monday, April 6. About 109 people have succumbed to the virus and 291 have been cured of it.

